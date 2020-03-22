Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 357,718 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.90% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $17,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 2,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis acquired 7,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $82,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $201,039 and have sold 22,306 shares valued at $447,837. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $10.20 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

