Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 32,519 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 347.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a 200 day moving average of $130.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

