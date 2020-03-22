Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 27,043 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.64% of Forward Air worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $854,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

FWRD stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.39. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $72.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $381.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

