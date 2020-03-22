Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,420 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.08% of Trupanion worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 747,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 286,425 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $144,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $59,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $715,632. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $903.69 million, a PE ratio of -397.33 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Trupanion Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trupanion from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

