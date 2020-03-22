Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,690 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.64% of Matador Resources worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources Co has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $97,700.00. Also, Director David M. Posner bought 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $41,745.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

