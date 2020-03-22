Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Position in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,708 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Farmland Partners worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $168.36 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

FPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.