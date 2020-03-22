Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Lowered by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Masimo worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Masimo by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI opened at $155.10 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Masimo from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $4,454,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,406,071.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,110,381 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

