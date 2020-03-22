Marston’s’ (MARS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MARS has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, February 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marston’s to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 111.80 ($1.47).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 28.34 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 50.95 ($0.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 114.98. The firm has a market cap of $187.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

