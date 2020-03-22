Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.08% of ITT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT opened at $38.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $65.12. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ITT Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ITT to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

