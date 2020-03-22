Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $7.81 Million Position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 261,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.13% of EQM Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $811,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in EQM Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in EQM Midstream Partners by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of EQM stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.95 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About EQM Midstream Partners

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.