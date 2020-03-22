Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $5.58 Million Position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 147,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.30% of Tricida as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCDA stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tricida Inc has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricida news, SVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $157,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $126,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,761,511.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $674,995. 66.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

