Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $5.22 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 10,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.50. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.09 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMP. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

