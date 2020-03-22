Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Wingstop worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,383,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Wingstop by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WING opened at $56.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.82. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.17.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

