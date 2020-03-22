Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $22.66 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.