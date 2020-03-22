Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 193,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,077,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,679,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 335,655 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 906,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 374,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. 57.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,779,876.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

ALLO opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

