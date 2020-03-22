Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 49,357 Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in StoneCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

STNE stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.01. StoneCo Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $46.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.55.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

