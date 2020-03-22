Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Harley-Davidson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

