Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $6.84 Million Position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 258.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

