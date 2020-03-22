Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,027 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $46.19.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

