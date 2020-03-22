Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 192.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 149,380 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,261,000 after purchasing an additional 619,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 309,334 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 273,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 144,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,225,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TMHC opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.87. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.