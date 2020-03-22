Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,095 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHU opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.37. China Unicom has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $13.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

