Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after acquiring an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,623,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,339,000 after acquiring an additional 139,212 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.45. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $96.53 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The firm has a market cap of $338.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

