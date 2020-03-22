Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 966,935 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.15% of Plains GP worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 340,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $55,888,000. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $970,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,235.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong bought 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,780.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $870.62 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Plains GP Holdings LP has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

