Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 316,399 Shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 376.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,399 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,478,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,066 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,880,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,253,000 after purchasing an additional 101,055 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 1,742.6% during the fourth quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,347,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,867 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,531,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 225,601 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other news, CFO Patricia Chiodo acquired 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller acquired 12,690 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $100,758.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. Verra Mobility Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.82 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.