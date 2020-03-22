Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 348,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of ON Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,852,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,956 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,095,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of ON stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO William A. Schromm sold 9,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $242,581.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 676,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at $553,004.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

