Marshall Wace LLP Takes $8.21 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $163.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.