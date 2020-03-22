Marshall Wace LLP Takes $10.66 Million Position in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 269,818 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.21% of Toll Brothers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 606,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,889,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 853.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 336,245 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 127,844 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $15.82 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.08.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

