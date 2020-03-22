Marshall Wace LLP Takes $10.21 Million Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of ITT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,230,000 after acquiring an additional 130,429 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,612,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 403.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 503,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,186,000 after acquiring an additional 403,110 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,072,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on ITT to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

ITT opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.12. ITT Inc has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.