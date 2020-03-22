Marshall Wace LLP Sells 36,033 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,033 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,286,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 777,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $311,589.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

