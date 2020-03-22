Marshall Wace LLP Sells 296,826 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 296,826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,211 shares of company stock valued at $68,783,016. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $139.35 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.78, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

