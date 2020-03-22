Marshall Wace LLP Sells 240,132 Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 422,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,132 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $8,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 29.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 21,539 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 349.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 16.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on TVTY. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Tivity Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

In related news, Director Lee Shapiro purchased 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin Wills purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Tivity Health Inc has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

