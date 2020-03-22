Marshall Wace LLP Sells 22,745 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,745 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 222,566 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 362,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 195,610 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 764,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after buying an additional 132,843 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In related news, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $595,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $1,679,480 in the last ninety days. 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.30% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.