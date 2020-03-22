Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stake in KT Corp (NYSE:KT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of KT Corp (NYSE:KT) by 370.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 848,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,408 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of KT worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KT by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

NYSE:KT opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. KT Corp has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

