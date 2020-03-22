Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 339.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.13% of Berry Global Group worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Shares of BERY opened at $30.06 on Friday. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.