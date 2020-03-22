Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 420,765 Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 420,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,941,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.45% of Adient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADNT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 629.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Adient by 92.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Adient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack purchased 2,700 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,986.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $99,996.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $140,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adient stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. The company has a market cap of $797.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.69. Adient PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

