Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 223,827 Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223,827 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.37% of Nextera Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 265,356 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after purchasing an additional 261,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,164 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEP. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $106,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert J. Byrne acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $255,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,715. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $37.70 on Friday. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

