Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 85,553 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 184.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,553 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.84.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $1,112,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,758,951.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

