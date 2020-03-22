Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 50,287 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 399.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,287 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,599,444,000 after buying an additional 58,215 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,231,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,876,000 after buying an additional 718,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Global Payments by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,916,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,675,000 after buying an additional 857,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $119.00 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $116.24 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

