Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 173,716 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 386.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,716 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.83% of AZZ worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AZZ by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in AZZ in the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AZZ by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 24.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AZZ by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZZ. ValuEngine raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of AZZ opened at $25.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $602.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. AZZ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.31 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

