Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.28% of MGM Growth Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,261,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,993,000 after purchasing an additional 183,814 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 4,248,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,565,000 after purchasing an additional 961,845 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,189,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,408 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,387,000 after acquiring an additional 299,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,059,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after acquiring an additional 127,542 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.69%.

In other news, CEO James C. Stewart bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,861.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

