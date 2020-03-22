Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 233,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,822,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.35% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 53.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABM Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.72.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $27,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.