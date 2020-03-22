Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $9.88 Million Investment in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 76,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,160,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,552,000 after purchasing an additional 287,268 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,069,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,787,000 after purchasing an additional 84,275 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,015,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,783,000 after purchasing an additional 307,765 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,826,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,522,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,701,000 after purchasing an additional 52,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DTE opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.41. DTE Energy Co has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

