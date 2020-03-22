Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $11.61 Million Investment in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 274,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,610,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of National Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in National Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

In other news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,931. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NATI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. National Instruments Corp has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.