Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $10,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $645.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $732.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $734.94. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $595.91 and a 52-week high of $873.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.68 by $0.10. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 118.08% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $843.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $800.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $760.14.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.99, for a total transaction of $164,135.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,949.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $772.09, for a total value of $579,067.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $695,653.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,678 shares of company stock worth $12,076,167. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

