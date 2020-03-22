Marshall Wace LLP Invests $8.61 Million in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,147,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.74% of Ardelyx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 11.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ardelyx Inc has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.