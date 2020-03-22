Marshall Wace LLP Invests $11.82 Million in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 198,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,819,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after buying an additional 4,787,591 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,249,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,149,000 after buying an additional 888,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,567,000 after buying an additional 610,250 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $32,001,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $23,202,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.62. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Eldorado Resorts Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

