Marshall Wace LLP Invests $10.83 Million in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Plexus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

PLXS opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.