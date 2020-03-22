Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655,603 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,848 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.27% of Transocean worth $11,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Transocean by 8.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,195 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 644,038 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 169.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 410,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 258,506 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 26.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,185 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 82,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 19.6% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,014,105 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 166,405 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RIG opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $692.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

