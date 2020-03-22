Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.93 Million Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 262,733 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sprint were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Sprint by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sprint by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,055 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Sprint by 647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 74,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of -1.20. Sprint Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on S. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

