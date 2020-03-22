Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.98 Million Holdings in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.69% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $8,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 7,000.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

AUTL opened at $4.49 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a negative net margin of 4,258.87%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

